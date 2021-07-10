Over 10,000 cases resolved in National Lok Adalat in Chhattisgarh: State govt

More than 10,000 cases, including about 1,000 related to violation of guidelines during the COVID-19 period, have been resolved in National Lok Adalat organised in all courts from the taluka to the high court level in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the state government said.

According to the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, the 'Hybrid National Lok Adalat' was organised in all the courts in the state in which cases were resolved by mutual conciliation of parties, the Bhupesh Baghel government said in a statement.

In the National Lok Adalat, 10,000 cases have been resolved, out of which about 1,000 cases were of section 188 related to violation of guidelines during the Covid period, which has been withdrawn on the initiative of the state government, said.

Lok Adalat cases have been resolved in the physical or virtual presence of the parties, the statement said.

According to the directions of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Acting Chief Justice, and Executive Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority, Bilaspur, each district has been given the power of special sitting of the magistrate for the Lok Adalat, on the basis of which small cases have been resolved with the approval of the parties. As per the directions of Justice Mishra, hearing in seven cases pending in district courts were through the District Legal Services Authority of Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund organised by the State Legal Services Authority, the statement said. By reaching the houses of the parties through vans, the cases were resolved by mutual conciliation of the parties, the state government said. A total of 123 cases have been resolved by the Chhattisgarh High Court in the said National Lok Adalat through four division benches, in which an award of Rs 2,39,90,840 has been passed while resolving 103 cases of motor accidents, the statement said.

