BRIEF-Statement By Global Affairs Canada On South China Sea Ruling

Global Affairs Canada: * STATEMENT BY GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA ON SOUTH CHINA SEA RULING

* GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA- CANADA CONCERNED BY CHINA’S ESCALATORY ACTIONS IN EAST AND SOUTH CHINA SEAS, INCLUDING, RECENTLY, OFF PHILIPPINE COAST * GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA-CALL ON ALL STATES, INCLUDING CHINA, TO LIVE UP TO COMMITMENTS MADE IN 2002 DECLARATION ON CONDUCT OF PARTIES IN SOUTH CHINA SEA Source: https://bit.ly/2T368gu

