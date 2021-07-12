Left Menu

UP: Security strengthened in Mathura following arrest of suspected terrorists in Lucknow

They were planning to unleash terror activities on Independence Day August 15 in different cities, including Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi, and Ayodhya among others, they said.The Mathura Police have beefed up security at all important places including Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Thakur Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan, a senior officer said.The security arrangements at all important places are being reviewed and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no lapse of any kind anywhere.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:48 IST
UP: Security strengthened in Mathura following arrest of suspected terrorists in Lucknow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up in Mathura following the arrest of two operatives of the Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind in Lucknow who was planning to attack several places across the state including the temple town, police said on Monday.

Minhaz Ahmed and Naseeruddin, both residents of Lucknow, were arrested on Sunday by the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). They were planning to unleash terror activities on Independence Day (August 15) in different cities, including Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi, and Ayodhya among others, they said.

The Mathura Police have beefed up security at all important places including Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Thakur Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan, a senior officer said.

"The security arrangements at all important places are being reviewed and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no lapse of any kind anywhere. The security at all important places, including Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex, and oil refineries has been increased," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

He said, a team of National Security Guards (NSG) closely inspected the security arrangements of Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Special police teams are also monitoring the movement of people on the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Delhi Highway, as well as the towns of Vrindavan, Govardhan, and Barsana, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021