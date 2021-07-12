UP: Security strengthened in Mathura following arrest of suspected terrorists in Lucknow

Security has been beefed up in Mathura following the arrest of two operatives of the Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind in Lucknow who was planning to attack several places across the state including the temple town, police said on Monday.

Minhaz Ahmed and Naseeruddin, both residents of Lucknow, were arrested on Sunday by the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). They were planning to unleash terror activities on Independence Day (August 15) in different cities, including Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi, and Ayodhya among others, they said.

Advertisement

The Mathura Police have beefed up security at all important places including Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Thakur Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan, a senior officer said.

"The security arrangements at all important places are being reviewed and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no lapse of any kind anywhere. The security at all important places, including Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex, and oil refineries has been increased," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

He said, a team of National Security Guards (NSG) closely inspected the security arrangements of Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Special police teams are also monitoring the movement of people on the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Delhi Highway, as well as the towns of Vrindavan, Govardhan, and Barsana, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)