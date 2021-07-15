Left Menu

Delhi's water supply situation to improve soon: Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the water supply situation in the city will improve soon with the water level increasing at the Wazirabad Barrage. More than 200 MGD of water alone gets filtered and treated at the Haiderpur WTP, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:59 IST
Delhi's water supply situation to improve soon: Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the water supply situation in the city will improve soon with the water level increasing at the Wazirabad Barrage. He said Haryana released 16,000 cusec of water in the Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage on Tuesday and it is likely to reach Delhi on Friday morning. Thereafter, the water crisis in the city will be resolved, Chadha added. The DJB VC took stock of the preparations to increase production at the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi -- the largest WTP in India and the second largest in Asia.

''Two big water channels of Delhi -- Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) have started receiving Yamuna water in good proportions and it will have a positive impact on our water treatment and production capacity. ''More than 200 MGD of water alone gets filtered and treated at the Haiderpur WTP,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021