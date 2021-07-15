Delhi's water supply situation to improve soon: Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the water supply situation in the city will improve soon with the water level increasing at the Wazirabad Barrage. He said Haryana released 16,000 cusec of water in the Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage on Tuesday and it is likely to reach Delhi on Friday morning. Thereafter, the water crisis in the city will be resolved, Chadha added. The DJB VC took stock of the preparations to increase production at the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi -- the largest WTP in India and the second largest in Asia.

''Two big water channels of Delhi -- Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) have started receiving Yamuna water in good proportions and it will have a positive impact on our water treatment and production capacity. ''More than 200 MGD of water alone gets filtered and treated at the Haiderpur WTP,'' he said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)