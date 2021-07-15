Left Menu

Police crack down on overstaying, drug-peddling foreigners

15-07-2021
Bengaluru, July 15 (PTI): Police have launched a crackdown on foreigners staying illegally in the country and indulging in drug-peddling.

As part of the crackdown, 65 houses in the city were raided on Thursday and psychotropic substances seized from them, the police said.

Thirty-eight foreigners were found without valid visa and other documents, they said, adding that 90 ecstasy pills and cannabis were seized.

Recent arrest of those staying illegally and selling the drugs prompted the police to conduct the raids.

