Top officials of security agencies review security situation in Kashmir

Top officials of various security agencies on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir, police said.

''A high-level joint meeting of Kashmir division officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CAPFs was held at police headquarters today. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired the meeting wherein the overall security scenario of Kashmir was reviewed,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by representatives from the police, the CID, the BSF and the CRPF.

Addressing the officers, the DGP appreciated the role of J-K Police and other security forces for the recent successes in anti-terror operations and for providing a better security environment to the people of the UT.

He commended the coordinated efforts of forces for combating terrorism and directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug in the gaps with strict security measures.

The DGP stressed upon officers to review the security of their respective districts regularly.

He said that terrorists and their masters across the border are attempting to create disturbances and added that forces have to be extra alert to foil their evil designs.

Singh emphasised that to combat terrorism more effectively a strategy for the strengthening of operational capabilities is needed for which joint operational drills of forces should be planned using latest electronic gadgets.

The DGP said the overground networks which help in sustaining the terrorism and lure youth in joining militant ranks need to be targeted.

He said with joint efforts various such networks were busted in the past and added that more intelligence sharing and coordination between forces would help in smashing more such networks.

Singh said the law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of people though the forces have to be vigilant.

He asked the officers to take firm action against law and order situation instigators.

