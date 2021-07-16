Left Menu

Canada may allow fully vaccinated travellers by early September - Trudeau

"The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September," according to a statement. Some 78% of people aged 12 years or older in Canada have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said recently.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 16-07-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 07:37 IST
Canada may allow fully vaccinated travellers by early September - Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue. Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout of the call released by his office.

Trudeau also said there were ongoing discussions with the United States to begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential travel by mid-August. "The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September," according to a statement.

Some 78% of people aged 12 years or older in Canada have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said recently. About 44% of people 12 years or older are fully vaccinated. Earlier on Thursday, Canada said it will allow large cruise ships to visit once again starting in November as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but they must fully comply with public health requirements. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Lincoln Fest.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021