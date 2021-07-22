Left Menu

NIA files charge sheet against 2 UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:03 IST
NIA files charge sheet against 2 UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a charge sheet at a special court in Imphal against two terrorists of the Manipur-based militant group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in a case of attacking two security forces in the state, an official said.

Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh have been charged with the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), UA(P) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case, registered in January in Imphal West, relates to lobbing a hand grenade by unknown persons at security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in Imphal, he said.

The accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts with an aim to terrorise the general population and to wage a war against India, the NIA official said.

This crime was carried out by the accused on the direction of the hierarchy of the UNLF, who had arranged explosives for them, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021