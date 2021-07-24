Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from a special emergency fund to meet urgent and unexpected refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

Biden also authorized the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of U.S. government agencies to meet the same needs, the White House said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)