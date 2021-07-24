Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from a special emergency fund to meet urgent and unexpected refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.
Biden also authorized the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of U.S. government agencies to meet the same needs, the White House said.
