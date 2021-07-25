Left Menu

Rains: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway shut for traffic for 3rd day; around 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles stranded

The Mumbai-Bengaluru highway continued to be shut for vehicular traffic for the third day on Sunday as its stretch near Shiroli village in rain-battered Kolhapur district of Maharashtra remained submerged, a police official said.As a result, around 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks, are stranded on the national highway, the district police said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:39 IST
Rains: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway shut for traffic for 3rd day; around 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles stranded
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KURAroads)
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai-Bengaluru highway continued to be shut for vehicular traffic for the third day on Sunday as its stretch near Shiroli village in rain-battered Kolhapur district of Maharashtra remained submerged, a police official said.

As a result, around 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks, are stranded on the national highway, the district police said. The highway has been shut for traffic since Friday after part of it got submerged due to rising water level as a result of incessant rains in the district. ''The stretch near Shiroli continued to be closed for the vehicular movement near Shiroli village as the bridge near there remained inundated,'' Kolhapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Balkawde said.

He added that if the water level of the Panchganga river in Kolhapur goes down further, there could be chances of water receding at the stretch.

The stretch of this highway in Belgaum district of Karnataka is also under water, he said.

Arrangement to provide food, water and other necessary things to the stranded people is being done with the help of the social organisations, Balkawade said.

Meanwhile, officials said that the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir came down to 50.7 feet, although it is still above the danger mark of 43 feet. The district administration said that four automatic gates of upstream Radhanagari dam were opened and water was being released at 6,900 cusec rate on Sunday night.

So far, over 1.45 lakh people, who were stranded in the flood-hit areas of Kolhapur, have been shifted to safer places, it said. The Indian Army has stepped up its relief and rescue operations in Sangli, Kohlapur, and Ratnagiri districts. The flood-relief columns in coordination with the civil administration evacuated over 80 stranded locals from the flood-affected areas of Bastwad in Kolhapur, a defence release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021