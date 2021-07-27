Left Menu

Delhi govt will recommend names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will recommend the names of doctors and health workers, who fought against the Covid pandemic, to the Centre for the Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has asked the public to recommend names of doctors and healthcare workers for Padma awards on padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15.

A search and screening committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take a final call on the recommendations received from the people and will send them to the central government.

''We want the doctors and health workers to be felicitated with the Padma awards in recognition of their work and a gesture of gratitude towards them,'' Kejriwal said.

''Many doctors and health workers contracted Covid and lost their lives while saving people from the virus. The whole country and humanity is indebted to them,'' he added.

