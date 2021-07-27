Tokyo Olympics: Day 5 India Schedule

Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Archery: *Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.

Advertisement

*Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30pm IST.

*Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15pm IST.

Badminton: *P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:30am IST.

*B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match: 2:30pm IST.

Boxing: *Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30pm IST.

Hockey: *India vs Great Britain in Women's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.

Rowing: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00am IST.

Sailing: *KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30am IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)