COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing firms being encouraged to conduct paediatrics study, says Dr VK Paul

After trials on adults, COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing companies Biological E and Novavax are being encouraged to conduct a study on paediatrics, said Member-Health of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:57 IST
Member-Health of Niti Aayog Dr VK Paul (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is doing research. Zydus Cadila has submitted its data. We are encouraging Biological E and Novavax also for paediatrics study after giving safety and efficacy data of adults," Dr Paul told ANI. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the parliamentary meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the government is likely to start vaccinating children from next month, sources told ANI.

According to sources, the Union Health Minister has held a meeting with all the Indian vaccine manufacturing companies yesterday, who are involved in the production and those who are doing clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier in an exclusive interview to ANI, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that it is expected to get the vaccine for children in September.

"Vaccines for children should come out now because trials in India are already underway for vaccines which are available in India. Bharat Biotech's trial is in the final phase and by September we will have the data," Dr Guleria said. The trial is conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age. The first trial was started in the age group of 12-18 years. Trails in the age group of 6-12 years and 2-6 years are currently underway.

He further said that Zydus Cadila has included the data for children for their COVID-19 vaccine. "Zydus Cadila vaccine has also included children and their data is already there. They have already applied for the emergency use authorization," he said.

Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children in the age group of 12 to 18. (ANI)

