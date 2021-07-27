Kitex group alleges surprise check by govt officials at its unit in Ker

Kerala-based Kitex group, which is at loggerheads with the state government, on Tuesday alleged that a ''surprise check'' was carried out by the officials of the ground water department at its industrial unit at Kizhakkambalam near here.

Officials in the ground water department rejected the allegations of ''surprise check'' at Kitex company.

They said the company has not obtained a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) for using groundwater for industrial purposes.

The issue was raised in the previous District Development Council meeting and as a follow-up action the officials visited the company to inform them about the necessity of obtaining NOC for groundwater usage for the industrial purpose, an official told P T I.

The official said the Kizhakkambalam panchayat authorities, which issue licences for running the industry, have also been officially informed about the absence of NOC from the groundwater department for Kitex to run the factory.

In a statement, Kitex group chairman Sabu Jacob alleged that the ''surprise check'' was carried out two weeks after the state Industries Minister announced that there would be no such inspections in factories in the state.

Jacob claimed that the officials informed the Kitex management that the inspection was carried out based on a complaint lodged by P T Thomas, MLA, at a district development committee meeting held recently.

Senior Congress leader Thomas, who is representing Thrikkakara seat in the State Assembly, did not deny the allegations.

When contacted, he said there was no need for the company management to worry about such inspections if they have done all legalformalities for running the company.

Earlier, Kitex had alleged that officials from various government departments conducted 11 inspections at its units in Kizhakkambalam.

Alleging harassment, Kitex abandoned its Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in Kerala and decided to launch its apparel industry in Telangana.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

