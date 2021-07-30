Left Menu

4 militants of NSCN (K) Niki Sumi faction nabbed in Nagaland

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four militants belonging to the Niki Sumi faction of NSCN (K) have been apprehended in Nagaland's Phek district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, a statement has said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and state police nabbed the four militants in the Pfutsero area and seized a 9mm pistol with nine cartridges, 64 extortion slips, and three mobile phones, a statement issued by the PRO of the inspector general of the paramilitary force on Thursday said.

The arrested people and the seized items have been handed over to Pfutsero police station for further investigation, it added.

