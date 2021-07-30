Man shoots himself dead after killing girl friend
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:45 IST
A man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before killing himself in Nellikuzhi village near Kothamangalam in Kochi district of Kerala on Friday, police said.
The woman (24) was a final year student of a dental college, said the police.
The two belong to the Kannur district, they added.
