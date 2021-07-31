Olympics-Athletics-Sweden's Stahl wins men's discus gold
Sweden's Daniel Stahl won the men's discus gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Simon Pettersson made it one-two for Sweden by claiming the silver ahead of Austria's Lukas Weishaidinger.
