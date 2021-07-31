Three arrested for stealing Rs 32 lakh from Gairsain post office
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 32 lakh from a post office in Gairsain earlier this month, police said on Saturday.
Kailash Negi, Narendra Singh and Rajendra Giri were arrested on Friday, they said, adding that the burglary took place on the night of July 10.
The accused have admitted that they were involved in the crime, the police said.
Over Rs 20 lakh cash, a motorcycle and a laptop have been recovered from them, the police further said, adding that Negi and Singh were arrested from Fauji colony in Udham Singh Nagar district, while Giri was nabbed from Almora.
