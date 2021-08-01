Chhattisgarh: Man gets life term until death for raping 3-yr-old girl

A fast track court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has sentenced a 39-year-old auto-rickshaw driver to life imprisonment until death for raping a three-year-old girl in 2019.

Special Judge Sarita Das on Saturday convicted the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376(AB) (punishment for rape on female under 12 years of age) and 363 (kidnapping), and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 5,500 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI.

According to the prosecution, on August 26, 2019, the accused took the victim along with him in his vehicle to Utai area in Durg where he raped her and then fled from the spot.

Some locals spotted the girl and called an ambulance. The victim was shifted to the district hospital from where her parents took her home, he said. Later, when the victim's mother noticed bleeding injuries on her private parts, she lodged a police complaint.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a charge sheet was filed against him in the court in October 2019.

After hearing the arguments on Saturday, the court pronounced the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment until death, the prosecutor said.

