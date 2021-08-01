Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 India Schedule

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:20 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 India Schedule
Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Athletics: *Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:25am IST.

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30pm IST.

Equestrian: *Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6am IST.

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30pm IST.

*Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15pm IST.

Hockey: *India vs Australia in Women's Semifinal: 8:30am IST.

Shooting: *Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00am IST.

*Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20pm IST.

