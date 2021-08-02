Two dead, two injured in separate house collapse incidents in Rajasthan

A man and an eight-year-old girl were killed, while a couple suffered injuries in two separate incidents of house collapse in Bundi and Baran districts of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The ceiling of a room at a house in Balapura village collapsed on a couple and their two minor daughters around 2 am on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, Kapren Station House Officer (SHO) Harlal said.

One of the two minor daughters died on the spot and the couple, identified as Rameshwar Meena (37) and his wife, suffered injuries in the mishap, the SHO said.

The couple's younger daughter escaped unhurt, he added.

Meena was discharged from a private hospital in Kota on Monday morning after primary treatment while his wife is under treatment for her bone fracture, the SHO said.

A case under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death) was lodged for further investigation, he added.

Initial probe suggested the ceiling of the room collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the area, he said.

A 28-year-old man was killed on the spot after ceiling of a veranda of an abandoned Rajiv Gandhi Pathshala building collapsed on him on Sunday in Tanchi village in Baran district.

The man, identified as Dhanraj Nath, was mentally unstable. He lived on the veranda, where local residents used to feed him, Baran SP Vineet Bansal said.

A Kutcha house also collapsed in Kalbeliya Basti in Kawai town, but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

