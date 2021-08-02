Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 25 to Rs 67,822 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the September delivery tumbled by Rs 25, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 67,822 per kg in a business turnover of 8,449 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.14 per cent at USD 25.51 per ounce in New York.

