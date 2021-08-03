New U.S. refugee program for Afghans faces considerable challenges -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:00 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said a new U.S. refugee program for U.S.-affiliated Afghans poses "significant diplomatic, logistical and bureaucratic challenges."
Blinken, speaking during a briefing, also said reports that Taliban insurgents have committed atrocities are "deeply disturbing and totally unacceptable."
