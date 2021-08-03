Left Menu

One injured in accident near Delhi IIT flyover

The helper of a canter truck was injured after the vehicle was hit allegedly by a dumper truck near IIT flyover on Tuesday morning, police said.The accident that took place around 4 am caused traffic snarls during morning rush hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:17 IST
The helper of a canter truck was injured after the vehicle was hit allegedly by a dumper truck near the IIT flyover on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident that took place around 4 is caused by traffic snarls during morning rush hours. In a traffic alert on Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, ''Kindly avoid Rao Tula Ram Marg to SDA-IIT-Munirka road, traffic is too heavy due to an accident. Traffic diverted from Africa Avenue.'' According to the police, the dumper was loaded with concrete and its driver was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner leading to the accident.

The helper of the canter, named Jasbir, a resident of Dwarka, got stuck inside the vehicle and had to be taken out by the fire brigade, a senior police officer said.

He got minor injuries and is stated to be out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered at Kishangarh police station and efforts are being made to nab the driver of the dumper who ran away from the spot after the accident, said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

