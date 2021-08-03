Left Menu

Olympics-Sailing-Italy's Tita and Banti win Nacra 17 sailing gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti won gold in the Nacra 17 mixed class at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

The British pairing of John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished second to take silver, while Paul Kolhoff Alica Stuhlemmer brought home the bronze for Germany.

