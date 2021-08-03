Left Menu

Kejriwal launches initiative to make Delhi a global city by 2047

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched Delhi@2047, an initiative that aims at fostering partnerships with the private sector, CSR initiatives and philanthropic organisations to achieve the vision for Delhi by 2047.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:42 IST
Kejriwal launches initiative to make Delhi a global city by 2047
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched Delhi@2047, an initiative that aims at fostering partnerships with the private sector, CSR initiatives and philanthropic organisations to achieve the vision for Delhi by 2047. "As India enters its 75th year of independence, it is time to set our vision for 2047. I invite all corporates and philanthropic organisations to join Delhi@2047 initiative and make Delhi the number 1 city in the world." tweeted Kejriwal.

While launching the initiative, Kejriwal said, "We will increase Delhi's per capita income to Singapore's level. We will bid for the 2048 Olympics. There should be a 24x7 water supply before the next polls." Lauding the efforts of the Delhi government and citizens of Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "Delhi has made good efforts in some sectors in last 5 years. Extraordinary achievements have been made in education. Delhi has 24x7 electricity supply. There are over 100 door services. Many things are yet to be done. We want to make roads as per European standards." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021