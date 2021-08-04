Left Menu

Cuba's Arlen López wins boxing gold

Cuba had never won gold at light heavyweight in its decorated Olympic boxing history until Julio Cesar La Cruz claimed the title in Rio de Janeiro.Lpez is the second Cuban boxer in two days to win a second gold medal in a different weight class by beating a British fighter after Roniel Iglesias achieved the same feat Tuesday.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:41 IST
Cuba's Arlen López wins boxing gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Arlen López has won his second Olympic boxing gold medal for Cuba, beating Britain's Benjamin Whittaker in the light heavyweight final at the Kokugikan Arena.

López outclassed the defense-minded Whittaker to win the fight on four of the five judges' scorecards. Cuba had never won gold at light heavyweight in its decorated Olympic boxing history until Julio Cesar La Cruz claimed the title in Rio de Janeiro.

López is the second Cuban boxer in two days to win a second gold medal in a different weight class by beating a British fighter after Roniel Iglesias achieved the same feat Tuesday. López won the middleweight division in Rio.

Russian athlete Imam Khataev and Cuban-born Loren Alfonso of Azerbaijan won light heavyweight bronze medals.

