Left Menu

Man killed in group clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:57 IST
Man killed in group clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups over some minor dispute in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the groups clashed at Khudda village in Chapar police station area of the district on Tuesday.

Shokat Ali suffered injuries in the clash. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case against four people who are on the run.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021