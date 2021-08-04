Man killed in group clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 60-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups over some minor dispute in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the groups clashed at Khudda village in Chapar police station area of the district on Tuesday.

Shokat Ali suffered injuries in the clash. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case against four people who are on the run.