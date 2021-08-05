Left Menu

3.79 lakh Anganwadi centres don't have toilet facility, 1.88 lakh lack drinking water: Govt

About 3.79 lakh Anganwadi centres do not have toilet facility while 1.88 lakh lack drinking water facility, the government said Thursday.Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani presented the relevant data in Rajya Sabha in response to a question.According to the information shared by her in a written reply, a total of 13,87,432 anganwadi centres AWCs are operational in the country.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani presented the relevant data in Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

According to the information shared by her in a written reply, a total of 13,87,432 anganwadi centres (AWCs) are operational in the country. Of the 13,84,997 (AWCs) whose figures are available, 10,05,257 have toilet facilities while 11,96,458 have drinking water facilities, the data showed.

Thus, a total of 3,79,740 AWCs do not have toilet facility, while 1,88,539 of them lack drinking water facility. Responding to another question, Irani said during the financial year 2019-20, a total of 2.25 lakh Severe Acute Malnourished (SAM) children received treatment at 1,072 Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs). The respective numbers for 2020-21 were 1.04 lakh sick SAM children at 1,073 NRCs.

NRCs are operational at public health facilities to exclusively cater to the under-five sick Severe Acute Malnourished (SAM) children who are admitted for clinical management of their medical complications along with nutritional management.

