Maha: Railway police rescue runaway tribal girl in Palghar

The Palghar railway police in Maharashtra have rescued a 12-year-old tribal girl, who had allegedly run away from home as her family could not afford to educate her, an official said on Thursday. The girl informed the authorities that she had run away from home, as her family was not in a position to educate her, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Palghar railway police in Maharashtra have rescued a 12-year-old tribal girl, who had allegedly run away from home as her family could not afford to educate her, an official said on Thursday. The minor was found loitering on a platform of Boisar station on the night of August 1 and was handed over to the Palghar railway police, who initiated a search for the girl's parents, inspector Yogesh Devare said. With the help of an interpreter, the railway police found that the girl was a resident of Sanjan in neighbouring Gujarat, he said, adding that the Sanjan police and sarpanch of the girl's helped trace the minor’s family. The girl informed the authorities that she had run away from home, as her family was not in a position to educate her, the official said. The girl had lost her father a while ago, her mother and elder sister were taking care of her, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

