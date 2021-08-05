Left Menu

Tulu classes for police personnel inaugurated

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:20 IST
A month-long Tulu language learning workshop for police personnel of Mangaluru city police commissionerate limitswas inaugurated at a function held at the commissioner's office on Thursday.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and Karnataka Tulu sahitya academy president Dayananda G Kathalsar inaugurated theprogramme.

Theclasses will be attended by nearly 50 police personnel hailing from 16 districts of the state.

The classes will be held till September 4, police sources said.PTI MVG BN BALA BN BALA

