Tulu classes for police personnel inaugurated

A month-long Tulu language learning workshop for police personnel of Mangaluru city police commissionerate limitswas inaugurated at a function held at the commissioner's office on Thursday.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and Karnataka Tulu sahitya academy president Dayananda G Kathalsar inaugurated theprogramme.

Advertisement

Theclasses will be attended by nearly 50 police personnel hailing from 16 districts of the state.

The classes will be held till September 4, police sources said.PTI MVG BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)