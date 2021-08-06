Left Menu

Olympics-Two Belarus team members stripped of Games accreditation, removed from Olympic village-source

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 04:53 IST
Two Belarus Olympic team members who were involved in attempting to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home from the Tokyo Olympics have had their Games accreditation revoked, been removed from the Olympic Village and will be leaving Tokyo, a source said on Friday.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening after she refused her coaches' instruction to return to her homeland. She sought Japanese police protection and was offered a humanitarian visa by Polish authorities.

