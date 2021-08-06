Olympics-Two Belarus team members stripped of Games accreditation, removed from Olympic village-source
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 04:53 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Two Belarus Olympic team members who were involved in attempting to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home from the Tokyo Olympics have had their Games accreditation revoked, been removed from the Olympic Village and will be leaving Tokyo, a source said on Friday.
Tsimanouskaya, 24, arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening after she refused her coaches' instruction to return to her homeland. She sought Japanese police protection and was offered a humanitarian visa by Polish authorities.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Japanese
- Belarus Olympic
- Tokyo Olympics
- Warsaw
- Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have a shot at being green
Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw
Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to participate in opening ceremony with 50 attendees
Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics