Greece says border forces on alert to avoid repeat of 2015 migrant crisis

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:47 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Greece is keen to avoid a repeat of the mass arrivals of migrants it experienced in 2015 and its border forces are on the alert to avert this, the government said on Thursday, in reference to the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan.

Greece was on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis in 2015 when nearly a million people fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan landed on its islands.

"All forces are on alert at the borders, we will not allow reliving the scenes of 2015," government spokesman Yannis Economou told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

