Left Menu

Biometric attendance back in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:59 IST
Biometric attendance back in AP
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI): Biometric attendance system has been made mandatory once again in all government offices in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued a memo to this effect on Tuesday, directing all department heads to watch the biometric attendance of staff and take appropriate measures as per rules.

He directed the Information Technology Department to operationalise the biometric devices in the state Secretariat and other offices immediately.

Biometric attendance for all government staff, using fingerprint, has been made mandatory in AP since September 2017.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the system was discontinued since March 2020 as it had the potential for causing infection spread.

At a meeting with all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries the Chief Secretaries conducted on August 13, it was decided to re-introduce the mandatory biometric attendance system in the state Secretariat, offices of the Heads of Departments, autonomous organisations, state unit offices and district Collectorates.

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary issued the memo on Tuesday and directed the IT Department and the General Administration Department to ensure that all biometric devices functioned properly.

He also directed that an integrated report on biometric attendance be generated and submitted on a monthly basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021