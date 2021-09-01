Left Menu

Uttarakhand youth kills leopard in self-defence

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:52 IST
A youth in a village here on Wednesday killed a leopard in self-defence, officials said.

Naresh Singh was grazing his goats in a field when a leopardess attacked the herd.

As the carnivore grabbed one of his goats, Naresh tried to save it but the leopard attacked him, Pithoragarh range officer Dinesh Joshi said.

However, the youth remained undeterred and attacked the leopard with his sickle, killing it on the spot, he said.

The incident occurred in Naini village near Pithoragarh.

The deceased animal was two years old, Joshi said.

No case was filed against the youth as it was an act of self-defence, he said.

The youth received minor injuries in the conflict and was offered first aid at a local hospital.

