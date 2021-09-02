Left Menu

Five booked for assault on youth in Dakshina Kannada district

Five people have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 19-year old youth from Raichur who had come to Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to meet a friend belonging to a different faith.Police sources said the youth had on Wednesday come to meet a girl hailing from Puttur, who he had befriended on social networking platform.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:51 IST
Five people have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 19-year old youth from Raichur who had come to Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to meet a friend belonging to a different faith.

Police sources said the youth had on Wednesday come to meet a girl hailing from Puttur, who he had befriended on social networking platform. The two were in touch through phone calls and messages for the last six months.

The girl invited him to Puttur a week ago and the youth came along with a friend by bus to the city. The two went to meet the girl at Puttur KSRTC bus stand Wednesday afternoon and met the girl and her friend who came there. The youths were chatting with the girls sitting on the chairs at the bus stand, when the five accused went near them and started questioning the boy for speaking to the girl from a different faith and threatened him.

The accused also assaulted the youth from Raichur, who filed a complaint with the police. The attackers were aged between 25 and 28, he said in the complaint.

Puttur town police have registered a case and booked the accused under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

