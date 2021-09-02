Minor rape victim flushes down hospital toilet prematurely born foetus

A minor girl, allegedly raped and impregnated by a 20-year old-man, flushed down the toilet her foetus which was prematurely born while she was in the bathroom of a private hospital here, police said.

On Thursday, the man was arrested from Wayanad and brought to Kochi, a senior police officer told PTI and added that the accused will be, thereafter, produced before a magisterial court.

The whole issue came to light on Wednesday after the girl went to the private hospital with her mother for a check-up.

While waiting, the girl went to the toilet where the foetus was prematurely born and instead of disclosing it, she flushed it down the toilet and went back to be scanned, the officer said.

However, the remains of the foetus were noticed in the toilet by someone else and the police was informed. Police officers who reached there found that the minor girl was the one who had flushed the foetus.

On being questioned, she admitted what she had done and also disclosed that she had an affair with the man and subsequently, based on a complaint by her mother a POCSO case was registered against the Wayanad-based man, the officer said.

He also said that the girl had not told anyone about the affair or the resultant pregnancy which had reached around six months gestation when she had gone to the hospital.

