Left Menu

RS Secretary General urges officials to take initiative for effective functioning of House

The newly-appointed Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha Dr PPK Ramacharyulu on Thursday urged the senior officials of the Secretariat to be "more initiative bearing and imaginative" in effectively meeting the needs of the House and its members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:07 IST
RS Secretary General urges officials to take initiative for effective functioning of House
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-appointed Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha Dr PPK Ramacharyulu on Thursday urged the senior officials of the Secretariat to be "more initiative bearing and imaginative" in effectively meeting the needs of the House and its members. The RS Secretary-General held a two-hour-long review meeting with senior officials after assuming the charges and identified the bottlenecks in the present functioning of the Secretariat and evolving an action plan for its improved performance.

"While the functioning of Rajya Sabha and the Secretariat are guided by defined sets of rules, there is substantial scope for taking initiatives, imagination, anticipation, and dynamism within the framework of rules for more effective functioning of the House and Secretariat," Dr Ramacharyulu said. Thanking the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for reposing confidence in and appointing an insider for the first time in about 70 years as Secretary General, Dr Ramacharyulu urged the officials to work as a more dynamic team to meet the expectations of the Chairman.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appointed Dr PPK Ramacharyulu as the new Secretary General of the Upper House of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021