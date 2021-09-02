RS Secretary General urges officials to take initiative for effective functioning of House

The newly-appointed Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha Dr PPK Ramacharyulu on Thursday urged the senior officials of the Secretariat to be "more initiative bearing and imaginative" in effectively meeting the needs of the House and its members. The RS Secretary-General held a two-hour-long review meeting with senior officials after assuming the charges and identified the bottlenecks in the present functioning of the Secretariat and evolving an action plan for its improved performance.

"While the functioning of Rajya Sabha and the Secretariat are guided by defined sets of rules, there is substantial scope for taking initiatives, imagination, anticipation, and dynamism within the framework of rules for more effective functioning of the House and Secretariat," Dr Ramacharyulu said. Thanking the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for reposing confidence in and appointing an insider for the first time in about 70 years as Secretary General, Dr Ramacharyulu urged the officials to work as a more dynamic team to meet the expectations of the Chairman.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appointed Dr PPK Ramacharyulu as the new Secretary General of the Upper House of Parliament. (ANI)

