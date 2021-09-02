Left Menu

Indian Navy organises senior Nationals 2021 organised in Mumbai

Indian Navy - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (IN-MDL) Cup organised Senior Nationals 2021 in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:52 IST
Indian Navy organises senior Nationals 2021 organised in Mumbai
Visuals from the event. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (IN-MDL) Cup organised Senior Nationals 2021 in Mumbai, on Wednesday. The Senior Nationals 2021 was held at the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre, Mumbai.

The event was presided over by Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Western Naval Command, Mumbai. The event witnessed participation from over 13 premium sailing clubs from across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021