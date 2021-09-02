Indian Navy organises senior Nationals 2021 organised in Mumbai

Indian Navy - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (IN-MDL) Cup organised Senior Nationals 2021 in Mumbai, on Wednesday. The Senior Nationals 2021 was held at the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre, Mumbai.

The event was presided over by Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Western Naval Command, Mumbai. The event witnessed participation from over 13 premium sailing clubs from across India. (ANI)

