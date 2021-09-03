Left Menu

Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed officials.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Army on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed officials. "Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. The infiltration bid was foiled by our troops," said PRO Defence Jammu.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Sherbagh of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies have issued as many as 10 alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something "big" in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

