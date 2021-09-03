Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Army on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed officials.
- Country:
- India
Army on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed officials. "Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. The infiltration bid was foiled by our troops," said PRO Defence Jammu.
Further details are awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Sherbagh of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district
Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies have issued as many as 10 alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something "big" in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Anantnag
- Line of Control
- Jammu
- Poonch
- Kashmir valley
- Army
- Indian
ALSO READ
Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Army killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Defence spokesman.
Three held for abducting man in Jammu: Police
500 kg poppy husk recovered from 2 interstate smugglers in Jammu
Jammu cyber police arrests fraudster from Punjab
Army repatriates three children who had crossed over to Indian side of LoC in J&K's Poonch