SRPF cop killed in road accident in Nagpur

An assistant sub inspector of the State Reserve Police Force was killed after his two-wheeler slipped on a muddy road and a speeding truck crushed him as he fell in Rana Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Hingna T-point on Thursday morning and the deceased has been identified as ASI Suresh Govind Sonkusre, attached to SRPF Group XIII's 'D Company', an official said.

''The driver of the tipper truck abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. Sonkusre was on his way to a health check-up on his scooter when the incident took place. The road was muddy and wet and his scooter slipped. He fell and a truck coming from behind crushed him,'' he said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the truck driver, he added.

