Woman, 19, kills self over harassment in Agra; Cong slams UP govt

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:44 IST
Upset at being allegedly harassed by some men in her locality, a 19-year-old Agra woman killed herself by consuming acid, police said on Friday, as the opposition Congress slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the episode.

Two of the three persons named as accused in the case have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Agra West) Satya Gupta said, amid allegations of police inaction.

''The woman lived in the Malpura area of Agra. As per the complaint given by her father, she was harassed with constant taunts and remarks made by the trio because of which she consumed acid that was kept at their home on Thursday,'' the officer said.

''The woman was admitted to SN Medical College in a critical condition and an FIR was lodged immediately at the local police station. Police teams visited the hospital to record her statement, and the local magistrate was also informed. The magistrate recorded her statement before her death,'' Gupta said.

Those accused by the woman's father are Teetu, his father Chandrabhan, and Vijay, the officer said.

Further evidence is being collected in the case, and legal proceedings are underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police took no action over the woman's complaints of harassment and hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''In Agra, the 19-year-old woman committed suicide by drinking acid due to molestation but the police did not take any action on the complaint of molestation. When will the chief minister, who pretends to run Mission Shakti campaign, Pink Booth and Women's Help Desk, wake up from his slumber,'' the UP Congress tweeted in Hindi.

