New Zealand officials confirm name of knife attacker

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:27 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

ew Zealand officials have confirmed that 32-year-old Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen is the extremist who was shot and killed by police after he attacked people in an Auckland supermarket with a knife, injuring seven.

