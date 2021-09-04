Left Menu

ASEAN envoy to Myanmar in talks with junta over terms of visit, seeks access to Suu Kyi

But I think before all that, I need to have assurances," Erywan told Reuters in an interview. "I need to be able to have a clear picture of what I'm supposed to do, what they are going to allow me to do when I visit." Requests seeking access to Suu Kyi have been made to the State Administrative Council, which is chaired by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Erywan said. A military spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Bandar Seri Begawan | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:28 IST
ASEAN envoy to Myanmar in talks with junta over terms of visit, seeks access to Suu Kyi
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Brunei Darussalam

The Brunei diplomat appointed by a Southeast Asian regional bloc as its special envoy to Myanmar said on Saturday he is still negotiating with the military on the terms of a visit to the country and he has sought access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to end the violence that erupted in Myanmar after the military overthrew Suu Kyi and took power in February, and has sought to open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

ASEAN tasked Erywan Yusof, Brunei's second foreign affairs minister, last month with leading these efforts. "There is an urgent need to go now to Myanmar. But I think before all that, I need to have assurances," Erywan told Reuters in an interview.

"I need to be able to have a clear picture of what I'm supposed to do, what they are going to allow me to do when I visit." Requests seeking access to Suu Kyi have been made to the State Administrative Council, which is chaired by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Erywan said.

A military spokesman was not immediately available for comment. When it took power, the military alleged irregularities in an election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party in November 2020. The then electoral commission and international monitors said the army accusations were wrong.

The military authorities say their seizure of power should not be called a coup because it was in line with the constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021