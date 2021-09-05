Left Menu

Nagpur woman duped of Rs 4.22 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:00 IST
Nagpur woman duped of Rs 4.22 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was duped of Rs 4.22 lakh allegedly by a man who befriended her on a matrimonial site, Kapil Nagar police in Nagpur said on Sunday.

The woman, an engineer with a software giant's Pune unit, in her complaint, claimed the man, identified as Vijay Abhay Khare, reportedly a US resident, came in contact with her in August, an official said.

''The accused told the woman a gift of his worth Rs 2 crore was stuck with Delhi Airport Customs and asked her to pay Rs 4.22 lakh as fine, which she did in bank accounts provided by him. He then stopped taking her calls, after which she filed a police complaint,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021