BJP criticizes Kerala govt for spike in COVID-19 cases

With Kerala constantly reporting more than half of the country's daily COVID-19 cases, Senior Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Monday criticized the Kerala government for the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and accused Pinarayi Vijayan government of being a spectator and not safeguarding people's interests. "They have not taken any action to prevent the COVID pandemic. In this period, the government is standing like a spectator. It's a very pathetic condition. The government is not rising to the level," Rajasekharan said.

"At the same time, the Central Government has given so much of assistance and amount they have released. But the state government is not taking care about protecting the interest or lives of the people who are suffering from this COVID," the BJP leader added. Rajasekharan allegedly accused the state government of neglecting the people's interests. "That's the problem here. At the same time, other states are taking very strict action, measures and they have successfully prevented the pandemic there," he said.

"But in Kerala, daily one per cent or two per cent increase in COVID cases. So it's the failure of the state government and it should apologize before the public and also they should inform the people that the government is unable to act to prevent this pandemic," he added. India reported 38,948 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 3,30,27,621, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 38,948 new cases, Kerala alone has reported 26,701 cases in the last 24 hours. The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 71 consecutive days now. (ANI)

