Left Menu

Cong councillors hurl ink on electricity company CEO after death due to electrocution

Congress councillors allegedly hurled ink on the face of the chief operating officer of a private electricity company in Bikaner Monday, expressing anger over the death due to electrocution of a councillors husband. When chief operating officer Shantnu Bhattacharya came outside to hold talks with them, someone hurled ink on his face, police said.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:25 IST
Cong councillors hurl ink on electricity company CEO after death due to electrocution
  • Country:
  • India

Congress councillors allegedly hurled ink on the face of the chief operating officer of a private electricity company in Bikaner Monday, expressing anger over the death due to electrocution of a councillor's husband. The husband got electrocuted last month while checking electricity equipment at his newly opened resort. The councillors alleged the incident occurred due to a faulty electricity line. They said they were annoyed by the report of Jodhpur DISCOM in which the company was purportedly given a clean chit. On Monday, the councillors staged a protest outside the office of Bikaner Electricity Supply Ltd in Pawanpuri. When chief operating officer Shantnu Bhattacharya came outside to hold talks with them, someone hurled ink on his face, police said. Later, the company filed a complaint against six councilors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021