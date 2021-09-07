2 brothers shot dead over marital dispute in Jammu
A man allegedly shot dead two brothers reportedly over a marital dispute in the outskirts of Jammu Tuesday, officials said.
Rohit Kumar (37) accompanied by his brother Amit Kumar (39), hailing from Kathua district, had come to settle a dispute with his wife who was staying with her parents at Upper Chowadhi, they said.
There was a heated argument between the two sides and Rohit's brother-in-law, Arun Kumar, took out a gun and fired several rounds at Rohit and Amit.
The shooting took place outside the house. Both Rohit and Amit died on-the-spot, officials said, adding the accused was arrested.
