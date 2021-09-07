Congress demands CBI inquiry in murder of Civil Defence volunteer in Faridabad

A Delhi Congress delegation Tuesday petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), demanding it presses for a CBI probe in the alleged murder of a civil defence volunteer in Haryana. As per a statement from the legal and human rights department of the Delhi Congress, they also sought transferring the case from Surajkund police station in Haryana's Faridabad to Amar Colony police station in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

''Chairman of the Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Congress Advocate Sunil Kumar said the murdered girl had been working at the D.M Office, Lajpat Nagar, and that was the reason for the demand to transfer the case to Lajpat Nagar, as the girl was apparently kidnapped from Delhi and there is a suspicion on the staff of the DM office in the murder case,'' the statement read.

It added that a high-powered committee of experts should formulate a plan to prevent crimes against women, and direct the Delhi government to pay Rs 1 crore compensation, a flat and a job to the dependant of the deceased. ''The petition has also demanded that the National Human Rights Commission direct the concerned authority to provide security to the family members of the victim as they face threats to their lives,'' it said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on September 1 took suo motu cognisance of media reports about the alleged murder of the civil defence volunteer and initiated an enquiry into it, it had said in a statement.

According to reports, the victim was deployed at the DM office, southeast district. Reportedly, she was missing since August 27 and her mutilated body was found from Surajkund, Faridabad on August 30, the statement said.