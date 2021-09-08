Kerala: IAS officer booked for allegedly insulting modesty of woman journalist

A case has been registered against N Prasanth, IAS officer, serving as the managing director of Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), at Palarivattom police station in Kochi for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman journalist. Police informed that a case has been filed under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with the punishment against the person for insulting the modesty of a woman.

The incident reportedly took place in February, this year. The journalist, KP Pravitha, who works for the Malayalam daily newspaper, Mathrubhumi, made an allegation through a post on Facebook with the screenshots of a WhatsApp chat with the IAS officer.

According to the complaint, Prashant responded to the woman journalist with abusive replies and emojis when she asked for his response regarding a story. Earlier, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) filed a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)